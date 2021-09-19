Bhubaneswar, Sept 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy went missing after falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jyotirmaya Behera, a class 10 student, fell into the drain near Lane 7 in Shatabdi Nagar Bank Colony in Siripur, they said.

Jyotirmaya was on the way to attend a tuition class on his bicycle when the incident happened, his family said.

"We exactly cannot say how he fell into the drain but eyewitnesses said he fell down from his bicycle and then slipped into the open drain," a family member said.

Jyotirmaya's cycle and a slipper were recovered but there was no trace of him, police said.

Police and the fire brigade personnel were searching for him, they said.

