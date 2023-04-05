Bhadohi (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in a village in Gopiganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was playing outside his house when the accused Sonu Tiwari (20) took him to a secluded place and sodomised him on April 2, SHO, Gopiganj, Sadanand Singh said.

The accused also beat the uncle of the boy with sticks when he confronted him on the matter.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday.

