Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) Mumbai Refinery is gearing itself to supply 40 tonnes of oxygen per day, through a pipeline, to the "jumbo COVID centre" being set up by the Maharashtra government.

"Under the instruction of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, BPCL Mumbai Refinery is gearing itself to supply 40 tonnes of gaseous oxygen per day, through a pipeline, to jumbo COVID centre being set up by Maharashtra government near Mumbai Refinery," said Public Relation Officer BPCL.

Meanwhile, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction of boosting the availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for the installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi has directed that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. He said that these plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level. (ANI)

