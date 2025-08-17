Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Janmashtami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced a comprehensive development plan worth Rs 30,000 crore for the Braj region, aiming to revive its spiritual and cultural heritage while enhancing facilities for devotees.

Speaking in Mathura, the CM said the state government was working to preserve the ancient identity of the region and the Braj region can once again revive the memories of the 'Dwapar' era of Lord Krishna.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rift Within JD(U) Deepens Over MLA Narendra Neeraj's 'Mistress' Remark; Party Leaders Call Allegations Baseless.

"...We have created a system that preserves the ancient identity of the people as well as their current development... Along with the development of all pilgrimage sites, including Mathura Vrindavan, a comprehensive plan should be implemented focusing on improving facilities and security for devotees at these sites."

"We are considering it, and work is about to begin. We are developing a new plan of Rs 30,000 crore for the overall development of the Braj region, so that our Braj region can once again revive the memories of the Dwapar era...," he added.

Also Read | Jaipur Horror: Man Crushed to Death by Miscreants Fleeing in Scorpio After Road Rage Incident in Murlipura; Accused on the Run.

CM had visited and offered prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The Chief Minister said that the government will restore Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldeo, Govardhan, and Radha Kund as sacred pilgrimage sites (Teerths).

Addressing the pubic, Yogi Adityanath said, "... Therefore, our government has decided that we will restore Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldeo, Govardhan and Radha Kund as 'Teerths'."

Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born. Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of 'Bhadrapad.'

Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his "Baal Leela".

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)