India News | Brawl over Momos Lands Two College Students Behind Bars in Greater Noida

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A fight over who would have momos first has landed two college students in Greater Noida behind bars, police officials said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 18, 2024 09:04 PM IST
India News | Brawl over Momos Lands Two College Students Behind Bars in Greater Noida

Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) A fight over who would have momos first has landed two college students in Greater Noida behind bars, police officials said on Thursday.

The episode unfolded Wednesday night at a fast food cart in the Alpha 2 commercial market of the city, they said.

"The two students had arrived at the cart for snacks, like several other youngsters. Both of them had order a plate of momos. Soon a plate arrived but an argument broke out between them as both claimed it was their order," a local police officer said.

"The argument soon escalated into a brawl with expletives being hurled and fisticuffs starting between them right next to the momos' cart. Soon some more youths joined and a fight broke out," the officer said.

According to the police, some witnesses called up the emergency 112 service after which the local Beta 2 police station officials were alerted and they reached the spot.

The two persons who started the fight were taken into police custody and it was found that they are students at a private college in Greater Noida who were staying as paying guests in nearby accommodations, the police said.

However, the students were granted bail later on Thursday after spending some time in the lock up.

"They were produced before a local magistrate who granted them bail," Beta 2 police station in-charge Munendra Singh told PTI.

Both were arrested by the police which has initiated action against them under Indian Penal Code section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in an assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace, after such assembly has been lawfully commanded to disperse).

The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or fine, or both, but is bailable, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

