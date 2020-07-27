Kasaragod, July 27 (PTI): A man who conducted his daughter's marriage without following COVID-19 protocol, resulting in 43 people, including the newly weds testing positive, has been booked by police.

The case has been registered against Aboobacker, the bride's father,under the Kerala Epidemics Act.

The marriage was held on July 17.

Police said over 50 people had reportedly attended the function.

The bride, groom and 41 others who took part in the wedding tested positive, they said.

Kasaragod has 658 positive cases so far, as per the latest medical bulletin.

