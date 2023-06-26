New Delhi, June 26: East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday urged first-time voters in Surajmal Vihar here to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre once again to sustain the pace of development in the country.

He said that the picture of the country will change for the better if the country's youth showed enthusiasm in politics. Bihar Cabinet Minister Ratnesh Sada Slams Jitan Ram Manjhi for Removing Slippers While Meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a gathering of new voters, Gambhir said the Modi government at the Centre has worked towards improving the daily life of the youth and has worked to enhance their future. Gautam Gambhir Helps Former India Cricketer Rahul Sharma, Arranges Medical Facility for His Ailing Mother-in-Law; Latter Expresses Gratitude (See Post).

The BJP MP said that young voters should use their vote to guide the country in the right direction. Their vote was crucial at it will decide their present and future, he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year. The cricketer-turned-politician also gave autographed certificates to around 250 participants of the youth conference organised by the BJP's Yuva Morcha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)