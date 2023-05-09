Former Indian cricketer Rahul Sharma expressed his gratitude to Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir for arranging medical facilities for his ailing mother-in-law. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian cricketer revealed that his mother-in-law was in critical condition after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Gautam Gambhir and his personal assistant Gaurav Arora arranged the best neurologist for her treatment. The surgery was later successfully done and Rahul's mother-in-law has now recovered. Gautam Gambhir is known for his big heart among the whole sports fraternity and he has now set another example.

Gautam Gambhir Arranges Medical Facility for Rahul Sharma's Ailing Mother-in-Law

Thank you @GautamGambhir paaji you r the best ❤️⭐️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/18591PpvcF — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 9, 2023

