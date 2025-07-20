Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is playing a vital role towards the construction of roads in the hilly areas of Pir Panjal region of Rajouri district.

The road construction work is underway in market areas like Kotranka, Samote and Budhal as the project aims to improve connectivity and facilitate smooth travel for people.

According to BRO Engineer Sanjay Sharma, concrete pavements are being made in the market area, which have the problem of waterlogging. He informed that the drains of the market area were often clogged; meanwhile, the patches on the roads are also being covered with concrete pavements.

"Wherever there is a problem of waterlogging, we are making concrete pavements, especially in the market area. The drains in the market area were often clogged, causing water to flow on the roads... So we have covered this entire market area with concrete pavement. Wherever we feel there is a problem of waterlogging, we are making concrete pavements... Wherever there were patches, we have made concrete pavements. This makes the way smooth. We keep repairing the road from time to time", he said.

A local named Manzoor Naik hailed the BRO and stated that Budhal road in Rajouri is among the best roads in the district. He noted that in areas where population is high, there is more water, the durability of the road is less. He said that BRO has built an excellent concrete road 1 foot wide in those areas.

"This is the beauty of our Border Roads Organisation. This Budhal road in Rajouri is one of the best roads in Rajouri. In areas where the population is high and there is more water, the durability of the road is less. So, normal concrete roads are not successful there. That is why, BRO has built excellent concrete road of 1 feet width in those areas. These roads have a durability of at least 30 years, due to this we will not have any problem in our areas", the local told ANI. (ANI)

