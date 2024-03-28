Balasore (Odisha) Mar 28 (PTI) One person was arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh seized from his possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the man and seized 260 gm of brown sugar from his possession in Jaleswar area, Balasore district Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said.

The accused was wanted in another NDPS case, the SP added.

