Bengaluru, March 28: Many people dissatisfied with their 9–5 jobs frequently search for other sources of income. Some have even achieved incredible things after quitting their careers. While the majority of people make elaborate plans for their future actions, some are motivated to achieve, and others are only out to get quick money. However, a Noida-based techie decided to become a 'full-time thief' after quitting his IT job in Uttar Pradesh.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested by HAL police for reportedly stealing 24 computers from software companies and PG hostels in Bengaluru, with a total estimated value of Rs 10 lakh. Porsche Stolen in Hyderabad: Software Engineer With Fat Salary Turns Thief, Steals Luxury Car Worth Rs 2 Crore; Arrested.

After a PG resident reported missing items, the incident came to the fore, and HAL police located the offender using CCTV footage and other evidence. Then, B.Tech graduate Jassi Agarwal was taken into custody on March 26. According to The Hindu, Jassi had previously worked for a while at a private bank before spending a few days in a PG. This information was discovered following a police investigation.

She would wait for the other guests in the PG to go for a meal break before breaking into their rooms and taking their laptops and other belongings. She would then resale the stolen items in the underground market in her hometown. When she returned to Bengaluru, she would move into another PG and repeat the same process. She stopped working around a year ago, according to police, and focused mostly on "stealing expensive electronics." Bizarre Robbery in Delhi! Disappointed With Not Finding Anything Valuable to Steal at Techie’s House, Frustrated Robbers Leave Rs 500 Note at His Doorstep in Rohini.

Another absurd theft incident arose last year, when Indian Oil was shocked to find that oil worth lakhs had been stolen from one of their pipelines in the village of Pochanpur near Dwarka. The culprit, who was arrested, was said to have created a 40-meter tunnel through which he had been stealing oil since June, according to the authorities.

