Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) The BRS on Thursday announced former MLA Atram Sakku and Ragidi Laxma Reddy as its candidates from Adilabad and Malkajgiri constituencies respectively for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While Atram Sakku is a former MLA from Asifabad, Laxma Reddy had quit the Congress and joined BRS ahead of the Assembly polls last year. BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with key party leaders from Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency earlier in the day, BRS said. With the announcement today, the BRS has so far named its candidates from 11 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.

Also Read | International Day of Mathematics 2024 Date, Theme, History, Significance and Facts: Everything You Need To Know About the Day That Celebrates Mathematics.

The BRS had earlier said that it will have an alliance with the BSP in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)