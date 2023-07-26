On the fifth day of the Monsoon session in the Lok Sabha, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) successfully passed a no-confidence motion against the BJP government. Amidst the ongoing discussions, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy questioned the necessity of the motion, stating that they would oppose it as things were going well. Vijayasai Reddy was asked about his stance on the no-confidence motion during the Lok Sabha's Monsoon session. In response, he stated, "When everything is going good, where is the necessity for a No Confidence Motion? We are going to oppose the Motion." Parliament Monsoon Session 2023, Day 5: No-Confidence Motion by INDIA Parties Against Modi Government Likely to Persist 'Logjam'.

YSRCP Will Oppose the No-Confidence Motion

#WATCH | YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy says, "When everything is going good, where is the necessity for No Confidence Motion? We are going to oppose the Motion." pic.twitter.com/P0YTGQZWXS — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

