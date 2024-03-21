Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI): Police in Hyderabad have booked a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank for his social media post levelling allegations against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's brother Anumula Krishna Reddy.

BRS leader Manne Krishank said his mobile phone was seized and a case was filed against him on the complaint of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President and MLC, Mahesh Goud.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Children Will Now Write to Parents, Urging Them To Vote in General Polls.

"On the complaint of TPCC Working President and MLC Mahesh Goud, Indiramma Police has seized my mobile phone and filed a case for posting on Social Media regarding Anumula Revanth's brother Anumula Mahananda Reddy who is Treasurer of Chitrapuri Society involved in Rs 3000 crore Scam. Why so much fear @revanth_anumula," Krishank posted on X on Wednesday.

According to police, the case was registered on March 16 regarding a fake post on X (Twitter).

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: Two Workers of Jeans Factory Killed After Building Collapses in Welcome Area, Another Injured (Watch Videos).

The Madhapur Inspector said that in this case, the police have issued a notice under Section 41(a) Cr.P.C. to Manne Krishank and sized one mobile phone for further investigation.

Last week, the BRS leader made a social media post that read, "Do you know who is the treasurer in the cine workers society? Anumula Revanth Reddy's brother, Anumula Mahananda Reddy."

On Wednesday evening, he posted his pictures sitting at the Madhapur police station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)