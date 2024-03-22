Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) BRS working president K T Rama Rao has condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, alleging that the arrest was "unlawful".

The ED and CBI have become the "chief instruments of repression" in the hands of the BJP, Rama Rao, son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

"Strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal Ji. The ED and the CBI have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of BJP. Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds & political vendetta is their sole purpose," Rama Rao said on X.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, sister of Rama Rao, was recently arrested in Hyderabad by the ED in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in the money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters in the national capital.

