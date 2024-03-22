Lucknow, March 22: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday have issued directives to maintain peace and avert any law and order problems and incidents of hooliganism during Holi. The leaves of all police officers and personnel will remain cancelled to ensure their availability for duty.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, directed all field police officers to take decisive action against those involved in disturbing the law and order situation. He said that district police chiefs have been instructed to engage prominent individuals and community leaders in mixed community areas to help maintain law and order. Uttar Pradesh Police Paper Leak: UP Government Cancels Police Constable Recruitment Exam Held on February 17-18.

He added that mobile policing and quick reaction teams will remain active during Holi. The DGP has called for special deployment at strategic points. 'Bollywood-Style' Chase Caught on Camera: Uttar Pradesh Police Chase Car in Ghaziabad, Driver Flees by Reversing; Video Goes Viral.

Besides, extra police personnel have been allocated to different districts based on their sensitivity. The district police chiefs have also been instructed to identify trouble spots and create a list of troublemakers in advance to monitor them closely.

