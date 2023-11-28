Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress party for approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) and filing a complaint to stop the disbursement of the money under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

KT Rama Rao said that the Election Commission had earlier granted permission for the disbursement of the money under the Rythu Bandhu scheme but the permission was revoked after the Congress party filed a complaint.

"Congress party even before coming to power had made sure Rythu Bandhu's money did not reach the farmers. And by mistake if people vote for Congress, they will scrap the Rythu Bandhu scheme completely," he said.

"Congress party snatched the morsel before it reached the mouth of the farmers," KTR said.

KTR asked the farmers not to worry and stated that the BRS party would come back to power and that the first thing it would do was disburse the Rythu Bandhu money.

Speaking at the road shows in Peddapalli, Dharmapuri, Huzurabad, and Mulugu constituencies, KTR blatantly attacked the Congress party for stooping down to the level of working against the farmers' interests only to seek votes.

KTR reminded the people that the Chief Minister KCR led Telangana government gave Rythu Bandhu 11 times until now which benefited 70 lakh farmers in Telangana.

Attacking the Congress party for its anti-farmer policies, KTR said, "Revanth Reddy talks of providing a three-hour power supply to the farmers, Uttam Kumar Reddy calls Rythu Bandhu a program that is a waste of money and Batti Vikramarka says Dharani would be replaced with the patwari system. He ridiculed the Congress party leaders for their stand towards farmers."

Making a comparison between BRS and Congress, KTR asked, "What do you want? Current or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or Rabandu (vultures), schemes or scams? He added that the Karnataka farmers were coming to Telangana and saying that it was a mistake to elect Congress in their state which only worsened the current problem."

"To suppress the voice of KCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Union Ministers and CMs of different states were coming to Telangana and Rahul Gandhi from Delhi and DK Shivkumar from Karnataka were also coming here. But a lion-like KCR will fight it alone," KTR added.

KTR further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi when in opposition cried over the gas cylinder price hike and after becoming PM, he increased Rs 800 on the gas cylinder.

He further said that Chief Minister KCR will provide gas cylinders for Rs 400 to the people in Telangana.

Telangana is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

