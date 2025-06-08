Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Jubilee Hills MLA, Maganti Gopinath, passed away early Sunday morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Gopinath, 63, was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 at 2:56 PM following a heart attack and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As per the hospital sources, the BRS leader was declared dead at 5:45 AM on June 8.

Following the news of his demise, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences.

"Shocked by the untimely demise of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family. May his soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister posted on X

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BRS party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also expressed shock and grief over the passing of the senior leader, calling it a "huge loss to the party."

"Maganti Gopinath, who rose through the ranks in politics with great dedication, earned a reputation as a gentle and accessible public leader. As MLA of Jubilee Hills, he was always available to the people and became a senior figure in Hyderabad's political landscape," BRS post on X read.

He further added, "It is unfortunate that the efforts of doctors and the party to save him were not successful."

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) also expressed deep shock over the demise of the senior leader. In a message posted on X, KTR remembered Gopinath's contributions to the development of Jubilee Hills and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju also paid tribute via social media, writing, "Deeply saddened by the loss of #JubileeHills MLA Shri Maganti Gopinath Garu. His dedication to public service and unwavering commitment to @BRSparty will live on. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his divine soul rest in peace."

Maganti Gopinath, a prominent face in Hyderabad politics, served three terms as MLA from Jubilee Hills. (ANI)

