Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Using the advantage of monsoon season as best for the plantation, Special DG Border Security Force (BSF), P V Rama Sastry, IPS, Western Command kick started a massive plantation campaign along the entire Western borders of the country with a target of planting around 12 lakhs saplings on Wednesday.

In this regard a plantation drive was organized at BSF Campus Chandigarh during which troops planted numerous saplings of various fruit bearing and ornamental plants.

On the occasion, Special DG BSF Western Command reiterated the importance of Tree plantation for the community and for future generations that shall provide cleaner air to breathe by increasing green cover and also mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. The saplings are being planted every year by BSF in such campaigns during monsoon season to ensure greater survivability.

This mega plantation campaign is being organized at all Frontiers up to BOP level from Kashmir to Gujarat, in which kith and kin of the troops are also participating with great zest and fervor. Deserts, creeks and denuded patches are the areas of prominence for this mega plantation drive in order to combat environmental issues like desertification, soil erosion, etc.

He also emphasized that BSF has always been committed towards its social responsibilities along with its primary objective of defending the borders of the nation.

On 21st August, HQ SDG BSF Western Command will also be joining the green initiative “Van Mahotsav-2023” being organized by Chandigarh Administration with approx. 110 Jawans and planting approx. 6300 saplings apart from its own target of planting 12 lakhs saplings. (ANI)

