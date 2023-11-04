Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Indian national from Teenbigha border post here and seized a huge quantity of Bangladeshi currency from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of BSF's border observation post (BOP) Teenbigha, on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar, arrested accused Md Jainuddin (40 yrs) on Friday.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Indian Cricketer With Sand Sculpture at Puri Sea Beach As He Turns 35.

He was caught while he was going from Mekhliganj to Dhaprahat side via Teenbigha Corridor.

"On thorough search, BSF recovered 7,50,000 Bangladeshi Taka, Indian Currency Rs 5,800 and one Mobile Phone from his possession which was clandestinely wrapped in the waist part of his body," the BSF said in a release.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Admit Card to Be Released on November 7 At iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Jainuddin revealed that he received the Bangladeshi currency from the Karzi Money Exchange counter in Changrabandha here and was going to hand over it to one Bangladeshi national Safiul Hussain in District Lalmornirhar (Bangladesh), the BSF release said.

"He also revealed that he has been involved in such type of illegal work for the last two months," it added.

Later, accused Jainuddin was handed over to Police Station Kuchlibari in the district, the BSF said.

According to the BSF, troops of under-command Battalions of North Bengal Frontier BSF deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border under the leadership of Soorya Kant Sharma, Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier, BSF is maintaining alertness of highest order on the border to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious designs of smuggling, infiltration and exfiltration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)