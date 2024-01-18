Kutch (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national attempting to sneak into Indian Territory at the international border of Kutch District on Tuesday, said BSF in a statement.

The individual was intercepted by vigilant BSF personnel when they observed suspicious movement near the border.

Also Read | ISRO Chairperson S Somanath Felicitated by Pragjyotishpur University, Interacts With Students in Guwahati (Watch Videos).

The detained individual seems to be mentally unsound and is unable to reveal his identity. Nothing suspicious has been found in his possession, added the statement.

Notably, BSF is on high alert because of upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Incident: BCAS Slaps Rs 1.20 Crore Fine on IndiGo, Rs 60 Lakh Penalty on MIAL After Video of Passengers Having Food on Airport Tarmac Goes Viral.

Earlier, in a joint operation with the West Bengal Police, troops of North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) have apprehended 14 persons and rescued 240 cattle heads along the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said on Tuesday.

As per officials, five heavy trucks were seized in the joint operation. Taking to the social media platform, X, North Bengal Frontier BSF said, "In a commendable joint ops with West Bengal Police, valiant soldiers of 40 Bn @BSFNBFTR apprehended 14 Indian nationals involved in illegal activities with five heavy trucks and rescued 240 cattle from the possession of the apprehended persons." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)