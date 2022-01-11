Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) Constable of 159 Battalion died in the line of duty on Monday while trying to prevent trans-border crimes.

While performing duties at Hariya Nallah area in the early morning hours on January 10, Constable Vivek Tiwari spotted the cattle being smuggled by some miscreants across the Hariya Nallah. He challenged the criminals by firing from his rifle and alerted a colleague, who was about 80 metres away.

The BSF in a statement said that in dense fog he tried to chase the criminals on his own in the nallah without waiting for the other personnel, but he was overpowered by the criminals and drowned in the nallah.

"BSF recognises outstanding valour and devotion to duty of braveheart Late Constable Vivek Tiwari in challenging the criminals single-handedly to prevent trans-border crimes in dense foggy conditions without caring for his own life," the statement read.

The mortal remains of the Constable were given a send off on Monday from Aradhpur Headquarters 159 Battalion of BSF to his native village Mahuvi Sherpur in Azmgarh district, Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Sudhir Hooda, DIG Malda and Harsh Nandan Joshi, Commandant 159 Battalion after bestowing full force honours.He is survived by his pregnant wife and one-year-old daughter.

The BSF said that there has been an increase in trans-border crimes in the Malda district in last one month. Criminals from both sides of the border are desperately trying to take advantage of the dense fog to carry out their nefarious activities. A case of culpable homicide has been registered under Police Station Bamangola, Malda to identify the culprits and bring them to justice. (ANI)

