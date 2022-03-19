Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday arrived at Frontier Headquarter BSF Jammu during his three-day visit to the union territory to review the security situation at the Jammu International Border, said a press release by BSF Jammu.

As per the release, he was welcomed by D K Boora, Inspector General, BSF Jammu, and other officers and was given an impressive guard of honour. DG BSF extended greeting to the troops and their families at the Holi festival.

Inspector General DK Boora gave a detailed presentation to the Director-General at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu IB & LC, as per the statement.

D K Boora, described the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB, said the statement.

According to the statement, Inspector General (IG), Frontier Jammu also informed the DG about recent threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from Tunnelling and across Border Smuggling by Pak-based elements. Special emphasis was given to the drone threat posed by Pak Drones abetting Smuggling of Weapons/Narcotics from across the border to Indian Territory.

On March 20, 2022, DG BSF will visit the border area to review the security scenario, added the statement. (ANI)

