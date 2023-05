Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling bid after it shot down a Pakistani drone and seized over 15 Kg of contraband drugs, dropped from the unmanned aerial vehicle, in Amritsar, a BSF official said on Wednesday.

The official said that the drone, which entered India from Pakistan, was intercepted by BSF troops in Amritsar. "During the search, two big packets, weighing approximately 15.5 kg of Heroin, were recovered near Kakkar village, Amritsar," he added.

The search operation is underway.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, BSF seized over one kg of contraband in Amritsar's Daoke village.

"On May 7, at about 10:00 pm, BSF troops heard the sound of dropping something on the outskirts of Daoke village of Amritsar district. Immediately, the whole area was cordoned and all concerned sister agencies were informed," BSF said.

According to the officials, the troops recovered a bag from the farming field.

"On opening, four packets of suspected heroin, around, 1.590 Kg were recovered from the bag," the official said.

An iron ring and a small torch were also found attached to the bag.

On May 1, two unidentified intruders from Pakistan, who had crossed into Indian territory were killed and three packets of suspected contraband items were recovered close to the Indo-Pak border, Border Security Force (BSF).

The incident had occurred close to the Indo-Pak border, about 10 km north of Munabao, Rajasthan. The operation was carried out by a patrol party of 13 battalions of BSF.

The BSF had said that during their duty at around 9:00 pm, some suspicious movements were observed near the border security fence on the international border, and they had immediately taken positions.

When the intruders kept moving close to the border fence, the troops fired upon them.

While conducting searches after some time, two bodies and three packets of suspected drugs/heroin were recovered. (ANI)

