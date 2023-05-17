Rae Bareli, May 17: A woman assistant professor, belonging to an upper caste, has accused her Dalit head of department of a prominent engineering college in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, of sexual harassment. She has alleged that the accused, Sunil Verma, threatened to frame her in SC/ST Act if she did not surrender to his "wishes".

She also accused the educational director of connivance with the head of department and making obscene comments, apart from shamelessly coaxing her to "oblige" the accused. According to the FIR, the survivor, a resident of Mohanlalganj, is an assistant professor, and she was being harassed by Verma for a long time. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shoots Fiancee Dead Day Before Engagement, Kills Self in Hapur District.

Mill Area SHO Sanjay Singh said that an FIR has been registered against Verma and Digvijay Singh under the charges of IPC's sections 294 (reciting obscene songs), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Groom Attacked, Beaten With Rods by 'Upper Caste' Men for Riding Horse in Agra, FIR Lodged.

Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi said that a probe is being conducted by a CO rank officer and those found guilty would be brought to book soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).