Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) Eight Bangladeshis, who had entered India illegally earlier in the month, were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) by the BSF, as a goodwill gesture between the two forces, a statement by the country's paramilitary force said on Monday.

Of the eight, six were arrested on Sunday for illegally fishing in Indian waters along the international boundary in Murshidabad, the statement by Border Security Force (BSF) said.

"As there is a ban on Hilsa fishing in Bangladesh from October 14 to November 4, they had entered Indian waters," a BSF official said.

The other two -- a farmer and a teenager -- were arrested last week for sneaking into India without valid papers, the BSF statement said.

BSF troops, as part of their efforts to maintain cordial relations between the two countries, handed the eight Bangladeshis to the BGB on Sunday night, it said.

Such actions would build confidence among the population living along the border and improve the overall security scenario in the area, the statement added.

