Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi fishermen, who had entered Indian waters illegally on Tuesday morning, were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh by the BSF as a goodwill gesture between the two forces, an official said.

The Bangladeshis were arrested around 7 am in Murshidabad, a Border Security Force statement said.

"As there is a ban on Hilsa fishing in Bangladesh from October 14 to November 4, they had entered Indian waters," the official said.

