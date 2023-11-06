By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Aimed at completely securing India-Bangladesh border fencing from Bangladeshi infiltrators and smugglers, the Border Security Force (BSF) has started a scheme of beekeeping-a move expected to play an important role in preventing the fence from being cut.

Also Read | ‘Diwali Bonus Mein Mila Car!’ For Deepavali 2023, Employees of Pharma Company in Haryana Gifted Cars.

This pilot project started in Kadipur village in West Bengal expects that the bees will act as "Bee Warriors" to prevent Bangladeshi intruders and smugglers from cutting the fencing.

By attacking intruders and smugglers, BSF officers told ANI, these bees would play an important role in preventing the fence from being cut.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Post-Match, Youth Beats Friend to Death With Cricket Bat in Bhandara Over Argument.

The move is part of a "combined scheme" of beekeeping and medicinal plant cultivation as a pilot project in its border work area. The initiative is taken by the 32 Battalion of the BSF. The Battalion is trying to implement the scheme in a phased manner in various villages falling under its working area.

"Working towards making border fencing more effective by completely securing the fencing along the India-Bangladesh border from Bangladeshi infiltrators and smugglers, and ensuring overall development of the people of the border villages by creating new employment opportunities for them, the 32 Battalion of the BSF has started a combined scheme of beekeeping and medicinal plant cultivation as a pilot project in its border work area," said a BSF officer, privy to the development requesting anonymity.

As per the officer, this effort of the BSF's 32 Battalion is in line with the "Vibrant Village Programme" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is part of what the Battalion is trying to implement in a phased manner in various villages falling under its working area," said the officer.

Under this scheme, the officer said, bee boxes will be installed along with fencing, keeping them slightly above the ground.

"Some flowering plants will be planted around the boxes and a natural habitat will be created for the bees by arranging shade over the boxes. It is expected that these bees will act as 'Bee Warriors' to prevent intruders and smugglers from cutting the fencing," he said.

In the 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border area, the dense availability of various trees and plants in the forests on both sides of the border and the intensive farming done by farmers on both sides will continue to provide adequate food to the bees throughout the year, another BSF officer told ANI.

"The cultivation of mustard and the cultivation of various flowering plants, which has been started by the Battalion Commander by motivating the villagers, will also continue to provide adequate food to the bees," said the BSF officer.

Under this pilot project, he said, border villagers are being motivated to start cultivation of various types of medicinal plants like Black Tulsi, Ekangi, Satmuli, Ashwagandha, Aloe Vera etc. whose commercial selling price is higher than the normally cultivated products.

The process of linking the villagers with the nearest Regional-cum-Facility Centre, Eastern Region (RCFC-ER), National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, Jadavpur University, Kolkata and various farmer producer organizations is underway, which will provide them necessary seeds, soil testing, necessary technical support and know-how and saplings will be continuously provided under various government schemes and will also help them in delivering their products to their buyers at reasonable selling prices without any hassle.

The villagers were also briefed about the benefits of honey bee farming and its commercial benefits and were asked to adopt it for their assured development.

This pilot project has been started in the village Kadipur falling in BSF's 32 Battalion's unit area of responsibility.

While dedicating the project to the border dwellers, the Battalion Commander introduced the villagers to the officials of the Regional-cum-Facility Centre, Eastern Region (RCFC-ER), National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, Jadavpur University, Kolkata and various farmer producer organizations.

Bees are responsible for pollinating almost all crops worldwide, including fruits, vegetables and nuts. It has been estimated that without bees, global crop yields could decrease by up to 35 per cent. Honeybees hover over flowers to collect food, so as pollinators, they play a vital role in the production of many crops that are needed to feed the world's population. In an event conducted recently in Kadipur village, some medicinal plants were also distributed to the villagers and the Battalion Commander was presented with four bee boxes which have been installed with proper arrangement on a part of the smart fence.

In the event, the Battalion Commander also informed the villagers about various aspects of the trafficking of girls and women from the border areas and asked them to be alert.

Human trafficking and smuggling of contraband are among the major issues on the India-Bangladesh border. The smugglers used to cut border fencing to infiltrate into Indian territory to further their illegal activities. The "Bee Warriors" are expected to resolve the menace as well and it will help ensure the overall development of the people residing in villages near the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)