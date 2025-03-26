Shillong ( Meghalaya) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya thwarted an attempt to smuggle 22 buffaloes into Bangladesh and apprehended five Indian nationals near the international border in the West Jaintia Hills District, according to an official statement from the Border Security Forces.

According to a BSF press release, in a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation, alert troops of the 4 Battalion, BSF Meghalaya, successfully seized 22 cattle (buffaloes) along with five Indian nationals near the international border in the West Jaintia Hills District on March 25, 2025, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 25th Roza of Ramzan on March 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal stocking of cattle in a betel nut garden for further smuggling into Bangladesh, alert troops of the 4th Bn, BSF Meghalaya, swiftly launched an operation and apprehended the individuals who were attempting to smuggle the cattle across the border. Upon questioning, the apprehended individuals failed to justify the possession and stocking of the cattle, the statement from BSF added.

The seized cattle, along with the individuals, have been handed over to the Police Patrol Post (PPP) Muktapur for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Also Read | NSIL Revenue Growth: ISRO's Commercial Arm NewSpace India Limited Reports 43% Increase in Revenue to INR 3,026.09 Crore in FY25, PBT Up 54% From FY24.

Further, the release stated that this successful operation highlights the unwavering commitment of the BSF to securing the international border and preventing cross-border crimes. The BSF remains vigilant and dedicated to safeguarding national security while ensuring law and order in the border regions.

In a similar operation in February, BSF coordinated a joint operation with sister agencies and successfully intercepted and apprehended multiple individuals who had attempted to cross the international boundary illegally, according to a release.

BSF troops, during the operation, had intercepted eight Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian national (the driver). They had been apprehended near the international boundary while attempting to enter Bangladesh from India.

Upon investigation, the Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they had been working as tailors and labourers in clothing companies in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and had illegally entered India a few months ago. Their attempt to return to Bangladesh through unauthorized channels was foiled due to the alertness and swift action of BSF personnel, the release stated.

This successful operation underscores BSF Meghalaya's unwavering commitment to national security and its relentless efforts to prevent illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration. The BSF remains steadfast in its duty to secure the international border and will continue to take stringent action against any unlawful activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)