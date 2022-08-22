Jaisalmer, Aug 22 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a 50-year-old Pakistani national near the Indo-Pak border here on late Sunday night.

The intruder was handed over to the police for questioning, sources said.

According to sources, the BSF personnel have detained Pakistani national Aslam Khan who was trying to cross the Sadhewala border and handed him over to the Ramgarh police for questioning.

Khan will be further interrogated by the security agencies, the police said.

