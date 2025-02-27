Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended an Indian smuggler with approximately 5 quintals of Ganja on the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

The operation, carried out by the vigilant BSF troops of the 78th Battalion under the Guwahati Frontier, led to the destruction of around 5 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation, which was cut and subsequently burned.

The primary objective of this operation was to protect the local border population from the illegal cultivation of cannabis and to ensure that the youth of the area are kept away from drug-related activities. The BSF also aims to curb the smuggling of cannabis across the international border.

"Based on specific information of BSF, a special joint operation was launched by BSF alongwith NCB, in which vigilant BSF troops of 78 Bn BSF under Guwahati Frontier apprehended one Indian smuggler with appx 5 quintal Ganja on Indo-Bangladesh international border village in District Cooch Behar," said an official release.

"Approximately 5 acres of cannabis (Ganja) cultivation was destroyed by cutting and subsequently burning," said an official release.

As per the release, in recent past, such illegal cultivation of cannabis (Ganja) in these areas is being done which has become an easy source of earning for outlaws.

The release said that BSF troops are always alert to illegal activities and trans-border crimes and make all endeavours to contain them on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Earlier on Sunday, BSF Meghalaya intercepted and apprehended multiple individuals attempting to cross the international border illegally.

BSF troops intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals along the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district.

In another swift and decisive operation, BSF Meghalaya troops nabbed two more Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in South Garo Hills, added the statement.

These operations were carried out as part of BSF Meghalaya's ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration and other trans-border crimes.

During the operations, vigilantes of the 4th and 1st Battalion detected suspicious movements along the border and promptly took action, leading to the apprehension of six Bangladeshi nationals, as per the statement.

The apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

