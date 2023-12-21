Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone on Wednesday at the outskirts of Village-Roranwala Khurd, District-Amritsar.

"During evening hours, on specific information from Punjab Police, regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint search Operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village-Roranwala Khurd, District - Amritsar," read the BSF release.

Further, during the search operation, at about 08:00 pm, troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to Village-Roranwala Khurd, Amritsar.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model-DJI Mavic Classic 3, made in China).

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police, the statement from BSF added. (ANI)

