Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered over 500 grams of heroin from the Tarn Taran border area, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the recovery was made during a joint search operation following specific intelligence about the presence of a suspected packet in the border district.

Also Read | Shankar Rao Tatwawadi Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Condole Demise of Veteran RSS Pracharak.

"On March 13, 2025, based on specific information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Tarn Taran, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the BSF said.

At around 7.20 PM, the search was finished with the officials finding 1 packet of suspected heroin, weighing 549 grams. The police suspect that the drugs reached the area with the help of a drone drop due to the wire attached to it.

Also Read | Delhi House Fire: 3 People Safely Rescued After Massive Blaze Breaks Out in East Kailash, Video Shows Raging Flames.

"The search culminated at about 07:20 pm, leading to the recovery of 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 549 Grams) from border area in village Wan of district Tarn Taran. A copper wire loop attached to this packet implies it as a case of drone dropping," the statement read.

The operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up actions by BSF and Punjab Police, which thwarted yet another attempt of the narco-syndicate to smuggle drugs in Punjab, the BSF added.

Earlier, on March 12, in another joint operation of BSF and Punjab, Punjab police recovered more than 3 kgs of narcotics and two pistols in the Amritsar district.

According to a statement, in the late evening hours of March 11, BSF troops launched an extensive search operation, which spanned till the forenoon of March 12. In successive recoveries, a total of six packets of suspected heroin (Gross weight - 3.319 Kgs), two pistols of 30 bore, and two Smart Phones with an earphone were recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village of Hardo Rattan of District Amritsar.

The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and copper wire loops with illumination strips were found attached to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)