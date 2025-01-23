Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered two drones in two separate incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district of Punjab.

"Today, acting on information provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, vigilant BSF troops recovered 02 drones in two different incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district," an official release stated.

According to the BSF, a search culminated in the recovery of a DJI Mavic Classic 3 at about 1:50 pm from a farming field adjacent to the village - Rattan Khurd in district Amritsar.

In a separate operation, during a joint search with Punjab police, one assembled Quadcopter drone was recovered from a farming field in district Fazilka, as per the release.

Earlier in the day, BSF recovered four pistols dropped by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar's Rajatal village.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, successfully recovered a large packet weighing over 5 kg from Village Rajatal in District Amritsar. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a hook attached, was dropped by a Pakistani drone. Upon opening, the packet was found to contain 4 Zigana pistols and seven magazines, making it a significant recovery," the BSF said in a press release.

On Tuesday, BSF apprehended two drug smugglers recovered the packet containing 530 grams of heroin from them in Amritsar district.

"Based on specific intelligence, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, laid a well-planned ambush in Village Atalgarh, under PS Gharinda, District Amritsar. The ambush team observed two individuals searching for a narcotics consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone. As the suspects picked up the consignment, BSF troops immediately chased them. During the pursuit, the smugglers threw away the packet. The troops successfully apprehended both smugglers and recovered the packet containing 530 grams of heroin," BSF said on X.

On January 16 in two separate operations, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a heroin consignment in the border areas of Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts of Punjab, said the BSF. The recovered heroin consignment weighed around 540 grams, as per the BSF officials. (ANI)

