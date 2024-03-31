Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Sunday morning.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK.

On the morning of March 31, the information was received regarding the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district and the BSF troops promptly responded to the information and conducted a search operation, the BSF said in a statement.

During the search operation, at approximately 08:35 AM, BSF troops successfully recovered the drone. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Havellian village in Tarn Taran District, it said.

This recovery marks another successful prevention of drone intrusion from across the border, the BSF said.

Earlier, on March 29, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone near Dauke village in Amritsar district. During the search, they successfully located and recovered a small quadcopter drone (DJI Mavic 3) from a farming field near Dauke village. (ANI)

