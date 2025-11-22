Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a drone, ICE drug and pistol components in two separate operations along the Pakistan border in Ferozepur, officials said on Friday.

In the first incident, the BSF said an intelligence-backed operation led to the recovery of "01 pistol (without slide & barrel) concealed in an agricultural field near the border village-Changa Rai Uttar."

In the second operation, carried out on Thursday, BSF troops recovered "01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with 01 packet of ICE drug (Gross weight - 566 Grams)" from the area of village Kamal Wala in Ferozepur.

According to the BSF's Punjab Frontier Public Relations Officer, the recoveries reflect the force's continuous surveillance along sensitive border points and its resolve to "leave no stone unturned to keep the Nation's borders secure and protect its own citizens."

Meanwhile, in a major anti-narcotics crackdown in Tripura, the BSF, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized a large consignment of narcotics valued at approximately ₹9 crore.

Officials said the joint operation was based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of drugs from Agartala towards Bishramganj. A Mobile Check Post was set up near Gate No. 01 of SHQ BSF Gokulnagar around 8:30 am.

A van bearing registration number TR 01 CH 0353 allegedly attempted to evade the checkpoint and fled towards Udaipur via Bishalgarh Bypass Road. The joint team pursued the vehicle and found it abandoned near Kalkaliya High School around 9:30 am.

A search of the van led to the recovery of 10 packets of Yaba tablets weighing approximately 10 kg and valued at around ₹8 crore, along with three cartons of Etaddol 100/Tapentadol 100 mg tablets containing around 750 boxes, valued at ₹20,32,500. Indian currency amounting to ₹25,400 and the vehicle worth ₹1,50,000 were also seized.

The total value of the haul is ₹8,21,78,650, officials added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

