Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) The BSF on Saturday said its personnel have recovered heroin valued at Rs 6.77 crore while patrolling the Pirojpur border outpost along the Indo-Bangladesh boundary in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

A Bangladeshi was apprehended in connection with the seizure, the BSF said in a statement.

During the patrolling at Pirojpur outpost in South Bengal frontiers on Friday, BSF jawans recovered 3.387 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth over Rs 6.77 crore.

Two persons dumped the contraband and ran away after being chased by the border guards.

While one of them was nabbed later, the other man, who is also a Bangladeshi, managed to flee, the statement said.

The arrested Bangladeshi confessed to being involved in various cross-border smuggling, it said.

During interrogation, he said that the drug was handed over to him by his Indian associates for delivery to someone across the border.

