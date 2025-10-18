Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], October 18 (ANI): The BSF troops, in coordination with the Punjab Police, recovered one packet of heroin during a search operation near the village Tindiwala in Ferozepur, the forces said.

"Acting on specific intelligence, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight - 602 grams) from agricultural field near village Tindiwala in Ferozepur. On Amritsar border, based on a specific input of BSF intelligence wing, the alert BSF troops launched an extensive search operation culminating into recovery of 1 large packet containing ICE drug (Gross weight - 3.675 kg) from a farmland near village Bhaini Rajputana. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with mental ring & illuminating strips attached, indicates a drone dropping," Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release.

"Yet another search operation conducted by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 01 pistol wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a field near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar. These consecutive recoveries once again reflect BSF's resolute dedication towards ensuring the security and sanctity of the nation's borders," the PRO said.

Earlier today, the Border Security Force (BSF) heightened vigilance along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia Sector ahead of the Deepawali celebrations. Night patrolling has been intensified to ensure round-the-clock security in the border areas.

Despite the festive season, BSF personnel remain fully alert and committed to safeguarding the nation. A BSF official said that the force is fully prepared to respond to any security challenges and ensure that citizens can celebrate Diwali without fear.

Speaking to ANI about the celebrations at the border, a BSF member said, "The message to the public is to celebrate Diwali joyfully with their families, assured that the BSF is vigilant and ready to respond strongly to any threats. (ANI)

