Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) today recovered a pistol, a drone, and a packet of suspected heroin in three separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The recoveries were made based on reliable intelligence inputs from the BSF intelligence wing.

According to the BSF, the first recovery occurred at around 8:15 am near village Mahawa in the Amritsar district. Troops conducting a search operation recovered one pistol along with a magazine from a harvested field. The firearm was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with two illuminating strips also attached to it.

In the second incident, a packet of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 557 grams, was recovered at about 10:55 am. The packet was found during a search operation in a field adjacent to the village of Habib Wala in the Ferozepur district.

Later in the day, at around 11:20 am, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a harvested field near the village of Metla in the Gurdaspur district. The drone is suspected to have been used for cross-border smuggling.

The BSF said the reliable input of the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops successfully foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through a drone from across the border.

Further investigations are underway (ANI)

