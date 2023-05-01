Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday late night recovered 2.5 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone, which had entered into the Indian territory near Setha Wala village in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

In a statement, BSF informed that on Sunday at about 11:55 PM, Border Security Force troops deployed at border, heard buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian territory in the area near Village -Setha Wala in Ferozepur district.

The troops deployed in the depth area observed a blinking light and heard the sound of drone. Depth parties also heard the sound of something dropped in the farming field on the outskirts of the Village, it reads.

During initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing three packets of heroin, two sparkling balls and a luminous blue LED bulb with battery, which was also found attached to the consignment. The Gross weight of the three packets of heroin is appx 2.5 Kg,.it further reads.

"We have foiled another nefarious attempt of drug smuggling from Pakistan side was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," said a senior BSF officer. (ANI)

