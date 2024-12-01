Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) The BSF South Bengal Frontier on Sunday said that it maintains strong bilateral relations with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in line with its unwavering commitment to effective boundary management.

A BSF official said the South Bengal Frontier held several high-level meetings with its Bangladesh counterparts throughout the year, including one inspector general-level meeting, three at the DIG level and 23 commandant-level discussions.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Himself is Doing These Kinds of Drama: BJP’s Brij Bhushan Sharan on Attack on AAP Chief During Padyatra.

"In line with its unwavering commitment to effective border management, BSF South Bengal Frontier maintains strong bilateral relations with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)," the statement said.

It said that these interactions promote trust, cooperation and regional stability, thereby improving border security.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Film Technician Attempts Suicide Over INR 24 Lakh Drone Loss During Movie Shoot; Filmmakers Summoned for Inquiry.

The arrest of a Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and attacks on Hindu temples and community members in Bangladesh have led to protests within the neighbouring country and also in India and some other nations.

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)