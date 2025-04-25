Ferozepur, Apr 25 (PTI) A labourer working on a fence discovered a hand grenade in the Gatti Hayat border outpost in this sector on Friday, security forces said.

The labourer noticed an iron-like object and immediately informed the Border Security Force troops.

Upon inspection, the object was found to be a grenade. It was rusty, without a pin, liver and base cap, officials said.

