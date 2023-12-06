Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati at Ambedkar Memorial Park on December 6 in Lucknow paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary, which is also being observed as "Mahaparinirvana Diwas". She also paid tribute to the party's founder, Kanshi Ram.

Notably, Mayawati has often invoked the legacy of BR Ambedkar in her political career and the ideology of the Bahujan Samaj Party is rooted in the principles of social justice and equality that Ambedkar espoused.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises today.

Earlier, taking to his social media account, 'X' PM wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the University of London. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town. On 25 September 1932, the agreement known as Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

