Lucknow, March 5: Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Wednesday removed her brother Anand Kumar from the party's National Coordinator post after the latter desired to work on only one post. In a post on X, Mayawati said, "BSP National Vice President Anand Kumar, who has been working with selfless service and dedication for a long time and who was also recently made the National Coordinator, has expressed his desire to work on one post in the interest of the party and the movement, which is welcomed."

The BSP Chief appointed Randhir Beniwal as the party's national coordinator, along with Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam. "In such a situation, Anand Kumar will continue to perform his responsibilities as before under my direct guidance while being the BSP National Vice President. And now in his place, Randhir Beniwal, a resident of Saharanpur district of UP, has been given the new responsibility of National Coordinator. Thus, now Ramji Gautam, Rajya Sabha MP and Randhir Beniwal, both of them as BSP National Coordinators will directly handle the responsibilities of different states of the country under my guidance. The party hopes that these people will work with full honesty and integrity," Mayawati said on X. ‘Will Not Allow Any Successor Till My Last Breath’: BSP Chief Mayawati Removes Nephew Akash Anand From All Party Posts, Again.

On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expelled her nephew Akash Anand, saying that the response given by him after he was relieved of his duties was "selfish and arrogant". "In the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem movement of the most revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of the venerable Kanshiram, Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement," Mayawati posted on X. Akash Anand Expelled From BSP: Mayawati Expels Nephew From Bahujan Samaj Party, Day After Stripping Him of All Party Responsibilities.

Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that the remarks made by Akash Anand after his removal from the posts were "not a sign of political maturity". She accused him of being under the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

