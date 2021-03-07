By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): A day after Union Minister Giriraj Singh advised the people of Bihar's Begusarai to "beat up officials with bamboo sticks" for appearing insensitive to their concerns, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday condemned the "controversial" statement saying that it may create Law and order problem.

Speaking to ANI, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria questioned the central government's leadership for "not taking action against Singh."

"Giriraj Singh has been making controversial statements in the past as well. This time he is making such a statement that becomes a law and order problem. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is the minister who has taken the oath of the Constitution and has been giving statements like this," he said.

"Why central leadership is not taking action against him. If they do not take action, then this kind of tendency will be promoted, which will lead to law and order situation in the country," he added.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had on Saturday advised the people of Begusarai, his Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar to "beat up with bamboo sticks" those officials who appeared insensitive to their concerns.

"If someone (any government official) doesn't listen to your grievances, hit them with a bamboo stick. Neither we ask them to do any illegitimate job, nor will we tolerate illegitimate 'nanga nritya' by any official," Singh said while addressing a public gathering in Begusarai. (ANI)

