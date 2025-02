New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has received Rs 3,893.35 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, a nominal cut of Rs 72.80 crore as compared to the revised estimates for 2024-25.

The IB, responsible for intelligence gathering, counter intelligence and counter espionage operations in the country, was allocated Rs 3,823.83 crore in 2024-25 and it was revised to Rs 3,966.21 crore, the Budget document said.

Also Read | Budget 2025: 1 Crore More People To Pay Zero Income Tax Under Union Budget 2025-26, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It said the provision of Rs 3,893.35 crore for 2025-26 is for meeting the administrative expenses of the IB.

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), another crucial intelligence arm in the country, was allocated Rs 158.23 crore, a massive cut of Rs 89.49 crore (around 36 per cent) from Rs 247.72 crore in 2024-25.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: From Customised Credit Cards With INR 5 Lakh Limit for Micro-Enterprises to 2.5 Times Hiked Investment Limits, Check Key Measures That Will Bolster 1 Crore MSMEs.

The NATGRID aims to link databases as an input in combating terrorism. It also intends to create a facility to improve capability to counter internal security threats, the Budget document said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)