Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): In a key development concerning the ongoing budget session, the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will observe a holiday on Saturday, March 15.

As a result, the state budget presentation, originally scheduled for 2:00 PM on Monday, March 17, has been rescheduled to 11:00 AM. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania made the announcement following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). While the decision on extending the session is still under discussion, all stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, have agreed to the schedule change.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania elaborated on the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee meeting, highlighting that several important issues were brought up by legislators, including Kewal Singh Pathania, Vipin Singh Parmar, and Jeet Ram Katwal.

"The issues raised pertain to Outsourced Employees, the Forest Conversion Act, and other significant policy concerns. These discussions are essential in a welfare state, where every legislator has the right to bring forward matters of public interest," said Pathania.

Regarding the cancellation of the March 15 session, Pathania stated, "On the recommendation of the Business Advisory Committee, the session scheduled for Saturday, March 15, has been deferred. There will be no proceedings on that day. Meanwhile, the budget, which was earlier slated for 2:00 PM on March 17, will now be presented at 11:00 AM." Said Pathania.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also addressed concerns over the misrepresentation of the Governor's address in certain newspapers. Expressing strong displeasure over the matter, the Governor has written a formal letter to the Speaker's office. In response, the Assembly has issued show cause notices to three newspapers, seeking their explanations within three days.

"I have taken cognizance of the matter and acted accordingly. The Governor's address is a significant constitutional event, and any misquoting of it is a serious issue. A notice has been sent to three newspapers, and they must provide a reply within three days," said Pathania.

With crucial legislative matters at hand and the budget session in progress, all eyes will be on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as it moves forward with deliberations in the coming days. (ANI)

