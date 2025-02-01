New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget has proposed a host of amendments in GST law, including implementing the Track and Trace Mechanism, for evasion-prone goods.

The budget inserted a new clause in Central GST law to provide for a definition of Unique Identification Marking for the implementation of Track and Trace Mechanism.

"Unique identification marking" includes a digital stamp, digital mark or any other similar marking, which is unique, secure and non-removable.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the introduction of penalties under new sections like 122B and 148A to enforce track and trace mechanisms indicates a strong push towards digitisation and better supply chain monitoring.

