New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till Tuesday.

Today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23.

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

On Monday, the Finance Minister tabled this year's Economic Survey, which was centred around the theme of the "Agile approach."

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

