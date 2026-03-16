New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): As the second phase of the budget session continues, Union Minister of State Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi is scheduled to make a statement regarding the action taken on recommendations contained in the 357th report of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture concerning the development of niche tourism, including spiritual tourism, theme-based tourist circuits and potential tourist destinations under the Ministry of Tourism, as per the list of business in Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha will take up key parliamentary business on Monday, including discussions on the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 and the presentation of several standing committee reports.

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According to the official List of Business, the House will convene at 11 am. During the proceedings, several Union Ministers will lay important papers on the table of the House. These include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture, Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Education, Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance, Kirti Vardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Suresh Gopi for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Raksha Nikhil Khadse for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sukanta Majumdar for the Ministry of Education, and Harsh Malhotra for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Various parliamentary standing committee members will also present reports. From the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Anil Baluni and MK Vishnu Prasad will present reports relating to the Demands for Grants for 2026-27, including the 23rd report relating to the Ministry of Communications and the 24th report relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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Reports of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will also be tabled by Indra Hang Subba and Rajmohan Unnithan. These include the 13th and 14th reports on Demands for Grants related to the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

In addition, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Lalji Verma from the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, will present several reports. These will cover Demands for Grants (2016-17) for the Department of Personnel and Training, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, the Department of Justice, the Legislative Department, and the Department of Legal Affairs.

Under the Union Budget (Second Stage), the House will hold discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for the financial year 2026-27 under the control of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Following a stormy start to the session, which included a rejected no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the opposition continous protests, demanding a discussion on the "LPG crisis" amid the escalating West Asia conflict, sources indicated that Trinamool Congress MPs submitted notices on March 13 in both Houses seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats are currently scrutinizing these notices to ensure they adhere to the prescribed format.

The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to run until April 2. Commencing on January 28 with the President's address, this session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days, primarily focusing on essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27. (ANI)

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